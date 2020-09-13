Thanet community news: Westgate Safari, Thanet Lifeguard Club, golf challenge and Thanet photo club

Westgate Garage Safari

The first Westgate Garage Safari event this month proved such a hit that another event is being organised for October.

More than 40 properties are already signed up for the event which will take place on October 4 from 10am.

Bric-a-brac, toys, clothes and more will be on offer.

Get the safari map on the facebook page here

Or email westgatesafari@hotmail.com

Thanet Lifeguard Club

Upwards and onwards was the club’s moto when Covid-19 restrictions lifted, to allow events and sessions to be planned and resume. Club management spent many evenings video conferencing and many more hours deliberating over current guidelines from government and affiliated bodies. Result was club guidelines, Covid risk assessments, method statements were formally constituted and rolled out to sessions and members.

To kick start, the RLSS NVBLQ course, which was paused back in April this year, commenced early August. Guidelines and lateral thinking took twelve candidates through their training over three weekends. Club members William C and William J and Joseph P join the ranks of club members who have successfully gain the qualification and were part of eleven candidates who successfully passed their award. A special mention goes to the team that orchestrated and delivered the course- course director Stuart Cattel for his meticulous attention to detail and putting the course together; Neil Morgan. Andrew Locke and Dan Seagrove for trainer support; Kathy Bates, A1 assessment and Dave Melmouth, equipment loan.

Summer beach programme followed with members brushing up and blowing cobwebs. Over a four-week period, members engaged in beach lifesaving activities and open water lifesaving skills at Walpole Bay tidal pool. With careful organisation from the management team each training session saw up to fifty members taking part.

Further developments continued when Thanet Leisure Force confirmed return date for club pool training. Sunday saw a the RLSS Survive and Save group going through an orientation session at Hartsdown to iron out the finer detailing to guidelines, risk assessment and lesson planning. Full club programme is due to commence Sunday, September 20.

The Club’s RLSS Rookie programme at Upton School is waiting final operational decision, with proposed return late September.

Another arm of the club is their drowning prevention education programme. Discussions are currently taking place with RNLI Community Lifesaving Team for the annual ‘RLSS Don’t drink and drown campaign’. Spread over two days in December, teams including Coastguard, Fire and Rescue, Street Pastors visit various establishments on or near seafronts, promoting the national campaign that warns drinkers to steer clear of walking by or entering water when under the influence of alcohol and the importance of looking after each other.

If you interested in the knowing more about Thanet Lifeguard Club, whether joining, assisting, donating or sponsoring. Please follow the links below or email mail@thanetlifeguardclub.co.uk

http://thanetlifeguardclub.co.uk

https://www.facebook.com/Thanet-Lifeguard-Club-916240861769332/

The Great Golf Challenge

The fundraiser for Cancer Research took place over two days with 36 holes being played on each day.

Friends George Prophet, Louie Catherall and James Burke set out at 6am both mornings, and in total over 15 hours of golf was played. The trio also walked 54,951 steps and raised a grand total of £1,030.00 for Cancer Research.

All three have suffered losses to the disease and wanted to show their appreciation for the work of charity Cancer Research.

Find the fundraising page here

Isle of Thanet Photographic Society

The club’s new season started with a well-attended Annual General Meeting, held via Zoom. Laura Drury was re-elected as Chair and Rod Giddins as Secretary and Publicity Officer. Our new Membership Secretary is Julia Booton.

The club’s weekly meetings are now held “virtually” but from January 2021 we intend to return to meetings as usual, circumstances permitting. We’ve an exciting programme which includes not only our digital image competitions but talks by guest speakers on a broad

range of topics including landscape and macro photography, the art of the zoo and “life”. The full programme is on our new-look website (www.isleofthanetphotographicsociety.co.uk ).

We are a friendly club and welcome everyone with an interest in photography, encouraging members to get creative and take part. The annual membership fee has been held at the previous year’s level of £35. Non-members can attend our virtual meetings for £5 per session.

To find out more about the club, check out our new programme and view members’ images, please visit our website and keep up to date via our Facebook page.