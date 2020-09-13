Broadstairs 1st eases to victory over Sandwich

Broadstairs 1st XI eased to a 121 run victory over Sandwich 2nd XI to consolidate their 2nd place position in the East Kent NHS Heroes Division 2, two points behind Whitstable. Winning the toss and electing to bat first, the youthful opening partnership of Tom Marshall (20) and Nathan Fox (67) got the innings off to a solid start and additional runs from George Kidd (49) and Matt Frewin (32) helped the visitors reach a final total of 222-7 off their 40 overs.

The Sandwich reply lasted just 28 overs with the home side all out for 101. Wickets were shared amongst Jamie Dewell (3-25), Chris Kidd (2-1), Elliot Fox (2-12), Matt Frewin (1-4) and Harry Carter (1-26) along with a run out by Matt Frewin.

With next week’s scheduled fixture against Chestfield cancelled, this was the final match in the friendly East Kent NHS Heroes league for the 1st XI although they will be back in action during the weekend of 19th/20th September when they face stiff opposition in the semi-final of the Kent Cricket League T20 competition.