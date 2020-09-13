Ramfamdisco, film at The Bedford and the Sonic Trail for final day of Ramsgate Festival of Sound

The last day for the Ramsgate Festival of Sound has activities on offer to keep people entertained.

Ramfamdisco

Vale Square community Gardens (lawned area)

10am-noon

Award-winning Baby Sensory and Toddler Sense Sessions, followed by Ramfamdisco

This is a free event but booking is essential and can be done here

Eats ‘n’ Beats

Eats ‘n’ Beats will curate an end of festival celebration with Vale Square Residents Association featuring Philip Rambow, Sarah Head and Keith Wilkinson and Swing Noir from 5pm-8pm.

Film at The Bedford Inn

A film by Dan Whitehead featuring the Festival of Sound, its collaborations with artists, and all things sonic and musical. Set against the backdrop of Ramsgate’s architecture and landscape, the film lasts 30 minutes and will be screened throughout the evening.

This event is free but please wear a mask.

6pm-10pm.

The Bedford Inn, 29 West Cliff Road,

The Sonic Trail

The Sonic Trail is a collection of sound art installations celebrating the history, architecture , landscapes and people of Ramsgate. The trail runs from noon until 5pm. A Sonic Trail guide can be found here