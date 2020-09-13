Industry award for Broadstairs development

A development in Broadstairs has been named among a shortlist of sites in England and Wales to win an award for high standards of construction and site management.

South Cliff Place, being built by Sunningdale House Developments, has received a Site Recognition Award by LABC Warranty, for its standards of workmanship and overall management of the site, including health and safety matters and general tidiness.

The site will now be in the running for The Bricks, one of the construction industry’s most prestigious awards given to outstanding sites from England and Wales each year.

LABC Warranty is one of the largest providers of structural warranties in the UK. In partnership with Local Authority Building Control (LABC), its combined team of more than 3,700 surveyors work with house builders, contractors and housing associations.

Sites are scored by LABC Warranty risk management surveyors during their inspection visits, which take place regularly through construction.

Those sites that score consistently highly for general co-operation with inspectors, health and safety, site tidiness, standard of site management and standard of workmanship are ratified by LABC Warranty’s regional surveying managers before being nominated for a Site Recognition Award.

South Cliff Place features 28 luxury, three to five-bedroom family homes inspired by the weatherboard style of New England coastal properties.

David Pownceby, CEO of Sunningdale House Developments, said: “We are delighted to receive a Site Recognition Award from LABC Warranty. I’m especially pleased for our staff working on the site as this reward is a recognition of their hard work, professionalism and expertise.”

Sarah Sheppard, Technical Director at LABC Warranty, said: “It takes skill, commitment and a dedication to quality of construction for a site to receive a Site Recognition Award. Nothing pleases me or my team more than to see developments meet and maintain such high standards.”

For more information about Sunningdale House Developments, visit: www.sunningdalehouse.co.uk