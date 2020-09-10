Upton pupils create spaghetti and marshmallow tower

How do you make a tower using just spaghetti and marshmallows?

That was the tricky sticky problem that Year 6 faced when they returned to Upton Junior School in Broadstairs.

They chewed over the pasta puzzle and confection challenge to see how they could create the tallest and most stable structure – and then set to work in groups to tackle the task.

Athanasia Papa-Adams, Head of Year 6, said: “The challenge was which group could make the tallest structure/tower out of the marshmallows and spaghetti. Not only was it a great team building activity for the first couple of days back, it also required considered thinking and planning.

“Some children figured out quickly that a solid structure was really important and required them to double up the spaghetti, use a tripod structure or pyramid base to strengthen their structure.

“The activity provided excitement, enthusiasm and great team work. The children needed resilience in abundance because they found that lots of the structures were not secure and simply broke, which need them to rethink their strategy.

“Each child had a job to do whether it was holding the structure, building, splitting the marshmallows or supporting their team.”

Head of School Darci Arthur said: “This was the perfect challenge for Year 6 on their return – it reinforced their teamwork and communication strategies, tested their perseverance and determination, and encouraged them to work out and act upon a strategy – and it was great fun too.”