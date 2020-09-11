Police appeal following attempted burglary in Ramsgate

Detectives are investigating an attempted burglary in Ramsgate.

It is reported that a man was seen causing damage to an external door of a property in Minster Road, at around 10.45am on Tuesday, September 8.

When a member of the public challenged him, he left on foot in the direction of Goodwin Road.

The suspect is described as being white and in his 20s or 30s, and wearing a black jumper with a quarter zip, black jogging bottoms, and a dark grey baseball cap.

Anyone who witnessed the attempted burglary, or saw the man in the area should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/160510/20.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org