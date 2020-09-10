Ramsgate FC announce deal with Day’s Grills

Ramsgate Football Club has announced Thanet business Day’s Bar & Grill as the official supplier of players, sponsors and committee food at Southwood Stadium.

The deal will see the sponsors’ lounge renamed “The Day’s Bar & Grill Sponsors’ Lounge” and their products served inside on matchdays and to players after the game.

Owner Matt Day will be introducing his high-end sandwiches and his post-match players’ pasta at Southwood on Saturday as the team hosts Chipstead in The FA Cup,

Matt said: “It’s great to be a part of something so special to the local community and an honour to be able to provide a service to the players, sponsors and fans of Ramsgate Football Club.

“I have always followed The Rams over the years and it’s great to be part of a fantastic family run club that shares a mutual interest with me in supporting local people and businesses.”

The Thanet based company has a bar and restaurant in Margate as well as a premises at Manston Retail Park.

Offering a menu ranging from burgers to pasta to Day’s Mac ‘N Cheese and loaded fries.

Day’s Bar & Grill also deliver seven days a week.

For more information visit http://www.daysgrills.com/