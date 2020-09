Volunteers from the Friends of Botany Bay and Kingsgate group will be holding a beach clean event tomorrow (September 6).

The group aim to leave the area from Botany, Whiteness, Forness and hopefully Kingsgate and Joss bays ‘pristine.’

To join them meet at the Botany Road entrance at 5.30pm. The litter pick will finish between 6.30pm and 7pm and there will be wine, refreshments and chat afterwards.

Equipment can be supplied but if people bring their own, that is helpful.