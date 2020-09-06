Driver evades capture in police chase through Broadstairs

Police are trying to track down the driver of a blue BMW following a chase through Broadstairs in the early hours of this morning (September 6).

A witness reports two police cars chasing a vehicle along Beacon Road and into St Peters during the early hours. The chase began in Albion Road but the driver evaded officers.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “At approximately 2am, Kent Police officers on patrol in Albion Road, Broadstairs, requested a blue BMW to stop and pursued the car it when it failed to do so.

“The vehicle fled and no arrests have been made. Enquiries continue to locate those involved.”