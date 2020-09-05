Margate Coastguard called after child falls into Ramsgate harbour

Margate Coastguard was called into action this afternoon (September 5) after a boy fell into Ramsgate harbour.

The youngster fell opposite Ship Shape café in Military Road at around 2.30pm.

HM Coastguard Margate, which was alerted by UK Coastguard, says: “Thankfully one of our officers works in the cafe and after the dad had jumped in as well, thought quickly to get the life ring thrown to them to drag them to the pontoons.

“The couple were helped out of the water and the dad decided that he was going to take the child to hospital to get him checked out.”