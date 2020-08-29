Missing dog Tia found in Tivoli Woods

A Boxer/Mastiff cross who went missing after possibly being hit by a car has been found.

The young female dog called Tia was missing for almost a week with the last sighting being in Meregate.

A search of Hartsdown was organised by volunteers from the Missing Dogs and Strays in Thanet group but Tia was not found.

Happily, Tia was found this morning (August 29) behind fencing in Tivoli Woods. She is very skinny and has a few grazes on her front leg but her owners are delighted to have her home, as is their other dog Harley!

A MDST spokesperson said Tia’s owners are “overwhelmed by all the searchers, the posters, the leaflets dropped, shares and just everyone’s support.”