Friends plan Ramsgate Book Swap Club launch

A new book swap club is being created by Ramsgate friends Eddie Gibbs and Daniella Moon.

The pair say the club is designed to help the lonely and immobile residents of Ramsgate with books/DVD’s and puzzles available.

The club will be free and mainly rely on bring one-take one.

Eddie said: “The objective is to reach out to local people who are isolated or immobile and don’t have easy access to reading material. This will stretch naturally to puzzles and DVD’s.

“With longer nights approaching, we feel this is an ideal time to set this up, and hopefully some friendships will emerge amongst neighbours that was not there before.”

The pair are currently searching for a base where there can be social distancing but will start by using gardens.

To get involved email eddiegibbs16@gmail.com