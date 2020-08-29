Ramsgate RNLI crew called after man drives mobility scooter over harbour wall

Ramsgate RNLI was called out this morning (August 29) after a man went over the harbour wall on his mobility scooter and ended up in the outer harbour.

The inshore lifeboat crew launched at 9.19am to the report of a person in the water by the lighthouse.

When the crew arrived on the scene the man had already been pulled from the water by members of the public who saw the incident happen. A

Ambulance crews were on scene immediately and took over casualty care as the man’s core temperature had dropped to 34 degrees.

Mobile Coastguard unit was also in attendance