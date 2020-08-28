New stallholders join this month’s Cliftonville Farmers’ Market

The next Cliftonville Farmers’ Market takes place this Sunday (August 30) on the Oval Lawns, Eastern Esplanade, Cliftonville, from 10am – 1pm.

Producers will be selling wild game, seasonal veg, tomatoes, cabbage, potatoes, marrows, beetroot, Hungarian biscuits, pies, preserves, chutneys, eggs, duck eggs, local honey, lamb, pork, beef, sausages, kebabs, Kentish cheeses, locally brewed beer, dog treats, artisan bread, croissants, cakes, pizza slices, Jamaican curry’s, vegetarian slices, continental pastries, doughnuts, strawberries, cherries, raspberries, plums, apples, pears, fruit crumbles, fruit juices, vegan cheese, vegan tarts, olives, sun dried tomatoes, olive oils, vinegars, coffee, Russian cakes and dishes, plants, eco-friendly goods.

Two new producers selling Kentish saffron and Eco greens will join the event.

You will be able to buy everything needed for Sunday lunch/dinner.

There will also be a new food stall selling bacon rolls and doughnuts and Real Deal Roasters will be selling speciality coffees, hot chocolate and teas.

Government guidelines will be in place regarding social distancing and hand sanitisers will also be in use.

Nearly all the producers accept contactless cards. You can also place orders with many stallholders for collection at the market.

For details go to twitter @Cliftonvillefm

Next month the market, run by June Chadband from Cliftonville Residents Association, will celebrate its 19th anniversary.