Pop up photo exhibition to open in Ramsgate from Historic England book of the town and its seaside heritage

Large prints of beautiful professional photographs will be popping up as part of ‘Picturing Ramsgate’ – an outdoor exhibition celebrating the town’s rich architectural legacy.

The images are from Historic England book, Ramsgate: The Town and its Seaside Heritage.

They will be on show in shop windows and on information boards in the high street and around the town centre for all to enjoy from September 7.

The book charts the changing face of Ramsgate and its transformation from quiet fishing village to a prosperous port and popular seaside resort. It contains more than 100 stunning photographs.

Ramsgate: The Town and its Seaside Heritage is being officially launched with a free, informative online event at 3pm on Friday, September 11.

In partnership with the Ramsgate Festival of Sound and the Ramsgate Society, author Geraint Franklin and contributors Nick Dermott and Allan Brodie will be discussing the book along with special guests.

Join them online as they delve into Ramsgate’s rich history over the past 300 years. Register here: https://historicengland.adobeconnect.com/euumn0a3b1kb/event/registration.html

The book is part of the Ramsgate’s Heritage Action Zone (HAZ), first launched in April 2017. The five-year HAZ initiative aims to encourage economic growth using the historic environment as a catalyst.

A physical book launch this April was not possible due to the coronavirus pandemic. People are now invited to come together virtually to launch the publication in an online live-streamed event, introduced by Sir Laurie Magnus, who is Chairman, Historic England, and compered by Ramsgate resident Janet Fielding. Attendees are welcome to submit questions for the panel in advance.

Ramsgate: The Town and its Seaside Heritage combines documentary research with insights from the town’s fascinating architectural legacy, illustrated with new and archival photographs.

Written by Historic England architectural historian Geraint Franklin, it features a foreword by writer, architectural historian and President of the Ramsgate Society Clive Aslet, and contributions from Nick Dermott, conservation architect and heritage advisor to Thanet District Council, and Allan Brodie architectural historian and seaside specialist at Historic England. New photography throughout is by Historic England photographer Chris Redgrave.

The study is the first publication to come from the Historic England and Liverpool University Press partnership, and is part of the Informed Conservation series.

Ramsgate: The Town and its Seaside Heritage is available to buy from the Liverpool University Press website for £14.99.