Street football sensation who outfoxes opponent twice her size is a talented 11-year-old from Cliftonville

A young panna football player who was caught on video outfoxing an opponent twice her size has only been involved in the game for two years.

Eleven-year-old Anna Butova, from Cliftonville, became a social media sensation when video went viral showing her skilful shot going through the legs of the young man competing against her and straight into the net during a kick about on Margate seafront.

The young man’s friends’ shocked reaction is also caught on film.

This reaction is priceless! 😂😂 @annaxpanna from our crew killing it with this one 👌⚽️🔥 Posted by YO STREET ZONE on Saturday, 1 August 2020

Anna is a member of the Yo Street Zone club, run by Coach and founder Yofi Yvorra.

Yofi, who previously with pal David Dixon showed off his footie skills in an advert for Enterprise Rent-A-Car UK and the UEFA Europa League,said: “Anna has been a member since 2018. She didn’t play football prior to joining us but ever since, she has practiced daily, improving her skills and has become a really sharp player.”

Players of street football win by either scoring the most goals in three minutes or, preferably, by getting the ball through their opponent’s legs in a skilful way – which is called a panna or nutmeg.

Pre-covid Yo Street Zone Football Skills Club was running every Thursday from 6pm – 7:30 pm at King Ethelbert school’s sports hall.

It is hoped that sessions can take place again from mid-September

Find out more at http://www.yostreetzone.com/football-skills-club-thanet.html,

Call 07791879470 or email info@yostreetzone.com