Trio arrested over card skimming ploy at Thanet cashpoints

Three men have been charged following reports that two cash machines in Thanet had been tampered with.

Kent Police officers were called to the cashpoint at the Co-operative supermarket in Grange Road, Ramsgate, at around 8.20pm on Friday (August 21). A small object, believed to be a card skimming device that can read card details, had been found on the machine by a customer when she was trying to withdraw money. She also reported being unable to retrieve her bank card from the machine.

A similar incident took place earlier in the day at the Co-operative store in High Street, Broadstairs.

Enquiries were carried out regarding both incidents including the review of CCTV. On Saturday, August 22 a vehicle was stopped by police on the M2 during the early hours where three men were arrested in connection with the incidents and equipment was seized.

Thinumenan Ganeshalingham, 23 of Sadler Close, Mitcham, Greater London, Tharan Yogeswaran, 23 of Hamilton Road in Gillingham and Attaul Qayyum, 20, of Abbotsbury Road, Morden, Greater London were all charged with possession of a card skimmer and other equipment for use in the course of fraud.

Mr Ganeshalingham was also charged with possession of class B drugs and Mr Qayyum was additionally charged with driving without insurance.

All three people have been remanded in custody and are due to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court today (August 24).

Sergeant Claire Munday said: “We are taking this opportunity to remind people to be vigilant around cash machines. If it appears to have been tampered with report it immediately to the bank and contact police. Always cover the keypad when entering numbers and always report incidents where cards are retained or jammed.”

If you see anyone acting suspiciously around cash machines call 101, or 999 if a crime is in progress. You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org