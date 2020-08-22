A cruise ship with 13 bars and a theatre is ‘anchored’ off Botany Bay

Cunard Cruise ship Queen Victoria is currently off the coast at Botany Bay.

The passenger ship, built in 2007, is sailing under the flag of Bermuda. The ship has capacity for 2,081 passengers but is currently just carrying a skeleton crew due to the pandemic.

Floating off Margate means the ship does not have to pay docking fees until it needs to refuel.

At 90,049 GT she is the smallest of Cunard’s ships in operation. Her facilities include seven restaurants, thirteen bars, three swimming pools, a ballroom, and a theatre.

Queen Victoria’s theatre is the first at sea to have private boxes. She also has a Winter Garden lounge with a retractable glass roof and a two-story library with a connecting spiral staircase.

On Queen Victoria’s 21 December 2007 voyage, 122 guests and 11 crew on board contracted norovirus. It was officially attributed to a guest who had already contracted the virus prior to boarding the ship.

On 14 May 2008, on Queen Victoria’s first visit to Grand Harbour, Valletta, Malta, the throttles malfunctioned during berthing, resulting in the vessel colliding with the pier. She remained in port for an extra night whilst repairs were carried out to the stern.