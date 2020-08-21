Visually-impaired cyclist’s 1,400 mile bike ride for Kent Association for the Blind

A 57-year-old who suffered vision impairment in an accident is on the last leg of a bike ride across the country to raise money for Kent Association for the Blind in their centenary year.

Kate Bosley and husband John started the tandem ride from John O’Groats to Land’s End and then to Kent on August 1 and are due to reach Thanet today (August 21) at around noon before heading to the finish line in Maidstone, where Kate lives.

Kate lost a quarter of her visual field in a serious cycling accident seven years ago. The life-changing accident had many other impacts. She said: “I had a major head injury and was unconscious for three weeks and on a ventilator. My life changed completely to having gone from doing very well in my career, I suddenly wasn’t able to achieve those things. “Cognitively I’m not as able as I used to be, and my visual field was affected. And that was very difficult to come to terms with.”

But Kate’s passion for cycling has never diminished. As soon as she was able, she was back on the bike, cycling in tandem with her husband and has so far raised over £3,000 for the charity that has been a great help to her.

She said: “I wanted to do this challenge to raise funds for KAB as it’s their 100th anniversary. They supported me to understand the implications of my disability, advised me on the support available and trained me in how to walk safely with a long cane. Now I’m part of their art group and book club, and I’m also a volunteer trustee for the charity.”

Kate and John will have cycled 1,400 miles when the challenge is completed today.

You can support Kate online: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/john-kate-bosley

The final route is: https://connect.garmin.com/modern/course/25413744 Dover to Thanet to Canterbury to Maidstone

Kent Association for the Blind

Kent Association for the Blind supports around 12,500 people with a sight impairment to live more independently, whether it’s to get to the local shops safely or to provide advice on aids and adaptations for the home. Practical and emotional support is given to people irrespective of how much they can see. As only 4% of the people who are registered as sight impaired are completely blind, we can help people to make the best use of the vision they have.