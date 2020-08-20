Westgate school pals take on charity walk in aid of 10-year-old friend diagnosed with cancer

Ten-year-old Amelia Page and friends from St Saviour’s Junior School in Westgate will be taking on a charity walk to raise money for a little girl diagnosed with cancer.

The youngsters will complete a route from Broadstairs to Westgate to raise funds in aid of school pal Aurora who was diagnosed this year with a rare cancer that affects blood and bone marrow.

Aurora is undergoing treatment in London.

Amelia and her friends are completing the sponsored walk to raise money for Aurora to use to treat herself.

The charity walk takes place on August 22.

