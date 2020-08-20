Thanet students collect GCSE results after a school year ‘like no other’

Students across Thanet are collecting their GCSE results today (August 20) after the end to the strangest of school years.

The grades have been centre assessed as youngsters were unable to sit exams due to the pandemic.

Royal Harbour Academy, Ramsgate

Year 11 students at the Royal Harbour Academy have coped well with the difficult circumstances this year and there have been some creditable performances.

Students were welcomed back to the school to collect their results within allocated time slots. They were greeted by their teachers, who they haven’t seen since March. They were congratulated as they walked along the red carpet to collect their results.

Teacher Sam Wall, who oversees Cultural Capital at the Royal Harbour Academy, also marked the occasion by arranging for t-shirts to be printed for each of the Year 11 students, as they obviously missed out on the shirt-signing milestone at the end of term.

Top performing students include: Daisy Supple, who secured 9 GCSEs including four 9s, an 8, and a 7. When Daisy received her results she said: “I am absolutely over the moon with my results. I was getting so nervous with the new grading system introduced but I’m so happy. I am planning to go to Sixth Form at the Royal Harbour Academy to study the International Baccalaureate Career-related Programme, with English, Public Services and Anthropology as my chosen subjects. I can’t wait.”

Alex Sabau (pictured) gained 9 GCSEs, including two 8s and three 7s, and will be going to UCA to study Creative Arts. Alex said: “I’m shaking as I’m so excited – I’m speechless and happy and obviously proud.”

Jayden Weaving Burns was awarded 10 GCSEs, including three 8s and two 7s. Jayden said: “I will be attending Royal Harbour Academy Sixth Form to study the International Baccalaureate Career-related Programme and I am very happy with the results that I’ve attained.”

Head teacher, Simon Pullen, was pleased with how Year 11 performed, saying: “I am proud of how our students have worked over the course of their time in Key Stage 4 and especially proud of the resilience they showed during lockdown. Students have secured some excellent results which is testament to their hard work and the professionalism of their teachers.”

Other notable students include: Cornell Green, who gained 7 GCSEs, including two 6s and a 5, and said: “I’m feeling nervous but a bit confident. I’m planning on going to Chatham and Clarendon to do A-Levels.”

Lillie Riseborough said: “I was feeling anxious beforehand, but I’m now feeling relieved and excited. I’m going on to study Health and Social Care at Broadstairs College.”

Kamile Nokaite was particularly pleased with her English result, saying: “I’ve been at RHA for 5 years and when I joined, I wasn’t the best in English and I struggled a lot. With the help of my incredible English teachers I have been improving and working hard. In the end I have got a 7 and I can’t be more proud of my accomplishment.”

Paul Johnson, Head of Upper Site, said: “I would like to say well done to all our Year 11 students who have worked so hard this year, especially during these uncertain times. I would also like to thank staff for their huge commitment in helping the students. I am looking forward to many of our students staying with us in our successful 6th Form.”

Mickey Capeling, Head of Year 11, added: “Year 11 were an amazing year group who constantly set themselves high aspirations and were hugely motivated to succeed in order to progress onto their chosen career path. The students were mature and focused, and as a result, managed to achieve a great set of results which were thoroughly deserved. It was a genuine pleasure to work with these students throughout the year and I wish them every success for the future.”

Charles Dickens School, Broadstairs

This year saw a significant increase in attainment and progress across the school including the number of grades 8 and 9 awarded.

Head teacher Warren Smith said: “Despite not sitting the final exams, the Centre Assessed Grades awarded are indicative of pupils’ hard work and determination throughout their course of study and they should be congratulated nonetheless.

“This year has been like no other and I have sympathy for the uncertainty that this group of pupils have faced. The resilience they have shown in the face of this will serve them well as they move on.”

Hartsdown Academy, Margate

Hartsdown Academy GCSE students today receive their results, with many students achieving top grades. Against the backdrop of coronavirus and the ever-changing administration of GCSE results, Hartsdown students have shown amazing resilience and fortitude and have achieved some fantastic successes.

Notable achievements include:

Nicholas Gaitan with a 9 in Maths, 7s in English Language and Science

Kiara Dick with an 8 in English Language, 6s in Literature, History and Maths

Max Parkinson with 8s in Science and Maths, and 7s in English Language and Literature, History and Geography

Isobel Howe with 8s in English Language and Literature, 8/7 in Science and 6s in History and Maths

Ethan Allen-Muir with 7s in English Language, History and Maths and 7/6 in Science

Head teacher Matthew Tate said “I am delighted by how brilliantly our students have achieved, having worked so hard on their GCSEs before being forced to end their studies prematurely because of the pandemic. The results they received today are both well-deserved and hard-earned as this year’s cohort have faced challenges that no other Year 11 group has faced.

“I am immensely proud of our students and our staff, and of the fact that Hartsdown Academy continues on the path of dramatically improved results year upon year.”

St Lawrence College, Ramsgate

Pupils at St Lawrence College are celebrating some excellent GCSE results.

St Lawrence College opened its doors to a number of its Fifth Form pupils this morning who came in to collect their results.

Head of College, Barney Durrant, said: “It was lovely to see our pupils back in school this morning and to have the opportunity to celebrate some excellent GCSE results with them. They have all worked incredibly hard over the last two years and it is pleasing that this strong cohort have been awarded the GCSE grades that they deserve.

“We are very much looking forward to this talented group of pupils joining the 6th Form in September and continuing with the A-Level studies that they started in lockdown last term – we are all very proud of them for the maturity and resilience they have shown throughout the whole process.”

Chatham and Clarendon Grammar School, Ramsgate

Year 11 Students at Chatham & Clarendon Grammar School are celebrating excellent GCSE results today after an anxious wait on the back of last weeks’ A Level fiasco. Fortunately, the government’s decision to accept Teacher assessed grades means that they have been awarded GCSE’s based on the information of the professionals who know them best – their subject teachers. As a result, the overall pass rate was 98% with 48% at grades 9-7 (A*/A) and 98% at grades 9-4 (A*-C). 99% of students gained 5+ GCSE’s at grades 9-4.

Headteacher Debra Liddicoat said: “A massive well done to year 11, our students should be very proud of their results, which are the result of almost two years hard work. Despite the fact they did not sit the final exams, at the point at which the school closed its doors in March, students had completed the majority of the GCSE course content, had sat mocks exams and completed numerous assessments and written essays based on past GCSE questions, all which gave their teachers the data they needed to make their judgement about the grades students would have achieved had they sat the actual exams.

“A very big thank you to all the teachers and support staff for their hard work over the two years and for giving up their time both at lunchtime and after school providing academic and pastoral support to students.”

The following students deserve a special mention, gaining 10+ GCSE’s at grades 9-7:

Rohit Antonygnaneswaran 9×9 2×8

Ella Arundel 4×9 4×8, 2×7, 1×6

Timothy Bentley 2×9 3×8, 6×7

Jessica Booth 10 x9 1×8

Jamie Brindle 4×9 4×8 2×7

Conrad Clews 4×8 6×7 1×6

Grace Goldsmith 4×9 4×8 3×7

Arthur Green 4×9 4×8 2×7 1×6

Thomas Harrison 2×9 4×8 3×7

Heath Hutchings 8×8 2×7 1×6

Tatiana Jasinska 2×9 8×8 1×7

Rosie Jefkins 5×8 6×7

Cerys Jones 6×9 5×8

Ruby Lydford 9×9 2×8

Gabby Martins-Rothman 4×9 4×8 2×7 1×4

Kareshram Mohanaram 3×9 5×8 3×7

Abby Musselwhite 4×9 5×8 2×7

Abirahmi Nantharatnam 9×8 1×7 1×6

Lydia Nottingham 12×9 1A^ (A**)

Jason Russell 5×9 2×8 3×7 1×6

Anya Skendrovic 3×9 4×8 4×7

Louis Sotiri 7×9 4×8

Martyna Stec 4×8 6×7 1×6

Jojo Tonjes-Dugue 4×9 5×8 3×7

Ningjng Wang 6×9 5×8

King Ethelbert School, Birchington

King Ethelbert School is celebrating excellent GCSE results.

The students have done well under incredibly challenging circumstances. Many of the students are staying on at King Ethelbert School in the 6th form to study the IBCP.

This year has seen so much controversy and so many changes of direction from the government about how grades are awarded, which has been very frustrating and unsettling for the students affected.

Teachers and leaders diligently went through an incredibly rigorous and robust process in producing and moderating the CAGs that schools were asked for, to ensure they were fair and accurate. They based these grades on a whole range of assessment information and detailed knowledge of their students. It is absolutely right that these grades are not moved down by the government’s statistical model and the students get the grades they rightly deserve.

Vicky Willis, Head of School said: “Today is about celebrating with our fabulous students. We are enormously proud of them. Their excellent results are testament to their hard work, determination, perseverance and resilience over the last 5 years and more. King Ethelbert School is a fantastic team, and encouraging and believing in the students are their brilliant teachers and staff who have worked tirelessly with incredible diligence and professional integrity in the face of the ongoing challenges thrown at them.”

Kent County Council says….

In a joint statement, Kent County Council’s Cabinet Member for Education and Skills, Richard Long, and Corporate Director for Children, Young People and Education, Matt Dunkley, said: “On behalf of everyone at Kent County Council we would like to congratulate all the young people in Kent who are receiving results today. When you began studying for these qualifications no one could have predicted the events of the past few months and the impact this would have on your lives and your schooling and it is a credit to your hard work and dedication, and to the support of your families, that you are able to receive your qualifications today.

“We would like to once again thank all school leaders, teachers and support staff who went above and beyond to ensure pupils were able to continue working towards their GCSEs and other qualifications even when schools were closed to the majority of pupils during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As in any year we know there will be some pupils who did not receive the results they were hoping for and we would encourage these young people, and their parents or carers, to speak to their schools as soon as possible to find out what their options are.

“Finally, we would like to wish all pupils the best of luck with the next step of their education journey and we look forward to welcoming the vast majority of you back into a Kent school in September.”