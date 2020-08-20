One hundred Margate properties affected by water main burst

Some 100 properties in Margate are without water or experiencing low pressure this morning (August 20) due to a burst water main.

Queues are building up in Marine Terrace as Southern Water repairs the burst.

A Southern Water spokesperson said: “We’re currently repairing a 6” water main burst at Marine Terrace in Margate. Around 100 properties might be affected and may be experiencing issues with their water pressure.

“These are emergency works and we are working quickly and safely to repair the main. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank everyone for their patience.”