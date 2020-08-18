Large emergency services response to report of woman injured in fall after ‘riding over cliff edge’ near Joss Bay

Police, ambulance, air ambulance, Ramsgate RNLI and coastguard are at the scene of a serious incident in Joss Bay today (August 18).

Kent Police was called at 1.15pm to a report that a woman had been injured near the bay. Officers are currently at the scene assisting the Coastguard and South East Coast Ambulance Service.

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We are at the scene of a serious incident in the North Foreland Hill area which is ongoing. The air ambulance service has joined us at the scene.”

It is understood a woman has accidentally rode her bike over the cliff edge.

A Ramsgate RNLI spokesperson said: “ILB launched to assist other emergency services to a woman who accidentally went over the cliff at Joss Bay on her push bike.

“On scene two of the ILB crew went ashore to give assistance where required to the police, ambulance crews, mobile Coastguard Units and lifeguards. Air ambulance arrived and landed on the beach near to the incident and once the doctor had treated the casualty they took her aboard the helicopter for extraction to hospital.

“ILB remained on scene until all other emergency assets had left then returned to station. Rescue 163 attended for a short while, but had to return to Lidd for refueling.”

The casualty is now being airlifted to Kings College Hospital in London.

UPDATE: A Secamb spokesperson said: “We were called an incident in the North Foreland Hill area of Broadstairs at approximately 1.25pm today in which one person was injured. Ambulance crews including our Hazardous Area Response Team attended and were joined at the scene by the air ambulance service.

“The person was treated at the scene and has been airlifted to Kings College Hospital.”