Virtual fun day success for East Kent Mencap

A Thanet-based charity for people with a learning disability has been delighted with the response to its first Virtual Fun Day,which was viewed by over 500 people on Facebook and Youtube.

East Kent Mencap has hosted a Fun Day every summer for the last 12 years and wasn’t going to let the epidemic stop them celebrating this year.

The event offers a day of music and activities for anyone with a learning disability and their families.

Community fundraiser Demi Price said: “We’ve been doing live chats and posting activities online during lockdown and built up a following so decided to have a go at posting a whole day of activities, with a disco in the evening.

“To promote the day, we offered a free activity pack of accessories and delivered them to over 50 people leading up to the event.

“Staff and volunteers recorded activities as did some of the individuals and organisations who have supported us at previous events, including a fitness routine from Your Leisure, a disco from Karl of GEMS nightclubs, and musical performances from professional musician Jen.

“Even the Mayors joined in, sending messages of support from Margate, Ramsgate and Swale.

“We had no idea how many people would actually join in so were thrilled to have 588 views on the day with lots of people posting photos of themselves taking part and comments about how much they were enjoying it.”

East Kent Mencap continues to post regular live chats on Facebook at noon on Mondays and Fridays.

If you know someone who would benefit from East Kent Mencap’s services, or you would like to offer your help, you can call the charity on: 01843 808964 to speak to someone during office hours or contact them at: info@eastkentmencap.co.uk