Police arrest woman in St Peter’s as part of fraud investigation

A woman in her 30s has been arrested at a property in St Peter’s ad part of an ongoing investigation into alleged fraud offences.

Police attended an area near Grafton Road to carry out the arrest yesterday morning (August 15).

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “At around 9.45am on Saturday, August 15, officers attended the Grafton Road area of Broadstairs and arrested a woman in her 30s as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged fraud offences.

“Enquiries are ongoing and the woman was later released pending further investigation.”