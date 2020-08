Baypoint Club on the Ramsgate Road into Sandwich is offering free use of its pitches to grassroots youth teams from Tuesday, September 1.

The offer will continue every Tuesday until the clocks go back.

Alongside this, every Thursday from September 3 the club is offering half price pitch hire to adult teams until it’s too dark to do so.

Both these offers are available to book from 5pm. To arrange please email football@baypoint-club.co.uk in advance.