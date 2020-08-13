A Level and IB results for Thanet 2020

Chatham & Clarendon Grammar School

Chatham & Clarendon Grammar School students are celebrating another year of well- deserved results. With an overall pass rate of over 96% and 27% of grades at A*/ A and 51% at A*-B, head teacher Debra Liddicoat said: “Despite the very unusual circumstances this year, which were both difficult and challenging for students; the grades awarded are recognition that our students worked incredibly hard up to the moment school closed its door in March and they should be rightly proud of themselves and now focus on progression to the next stage of their life.

“The vast majority of students are intending to go on to the best universities. I would also like to recognise the hard work and dedication of the staff in supporting students through their studies for the past two years.”

The following students deserve a particular mention for their outstanding results:

Thomas Ansell – 2A*, 1A & 1B and has a place at Oxford to study Physics

Timothy Attwell – 2A* & 2A and has a place at Exeter to study Zoology

Rosie Axon – 2A*, 1A & 1B and will be studying Maths at Leeds

Joshua Bentley – 1A*, 2A & 1B and has a place at Bath studying Physics

Katrina Booth – 2A* & 2A and has a place at Bath studying Maths

Megan Brenchley – 3A* & 1C and will be studying Paramedic Science at St Georges (pictured above)

Grace Broadley 2A & 2B and has a place at Cardiff to study Zoology (pictured above)

William Burgess – 2A* & 3A and has a place at Imperial College to study Maths (Pictured above)

Emilia Carter – 1A*, 1A & 2B and will be studying History at Reading

George Edwards – 1A*, 1A & 2B and has a place at Bath to study Physics

Kazki Fairman – 1A*, 4A & 1B and will be studying Computer Science at Warwick

Georgia Hammond – 1A*, 1A & 2B and will be studying Politics with Languages at Kent

Chloe Hayes – 1A*, 1A & 2B and has a place at Nottingham to study Biology

Aniq Ismat – 2A & 2B and has a place at London School of Economics to study Actuarial Science

Alasdair Kingston – 1A*, 2A & 1B and has a place at Exeter to study Accounting/Finance

Shaun Liddle – 3A & 1B and has a place at Lancaster to study History

William Luckock – 3A & 1B and has a place at Kent to study Computer Science

Emily Matthews – 2A*, 1A & 1 B and will be studying Sociology/Politics at Kent

Claire Meakins – 1A*, 2A & 1B and will be studying English Literature at Bristol

Leon Perkins – 2A* & 2A and will be studying International Management and Spanish at Bath

Lani Perry – 1A* & 2A and has a place at Kings College London to study English

George Pittock – 1A* & 3A and will be studying Sport Exercise Science at Loughborough

Amaya Ratiyala – 3A & 1C and has a place at Nottingham to study Medical Physiology and Therapeutics

Emily Rosedon – 1A*, 1A & 1B is intending to have a gap year prior to University

Alexander Silk – 2A* & 2A and will be studying International Business Management at Sheffield

Orla Whelan – 3A & 1B is intending to have a gap year prior to university

Ruby Widdison-Powell – 3A & 1B and has a place at Kent to study Psychology

Jonah Worledge – 1A*, 1A, 1B & 1C and has a place at Southampton to study aeronautics/astronautics

Hartsdown Academy Margate

IB results received in July and now confirmed

Sixth Form students at Hartsdown Academy are celebrating their Level 3 vocational results today, with students having made even greater progress than last year where the school won a national award from the SSAT for outstanding progress in the Sixth Form.

On the back of this most challenging year for Year 13 students there were 100% pass rates in both Performing Arts and Health and Social Care. Individual successes include:

Charlie Bewick and Chloe Harvey with a Distinction Merit in Health and Social Care

Georgia Palmer with a Distinction* Distinction in Health and Social Care, plus the IBCP award including passes in English and Psychology.

Charlie Humphreys with a Double Merit in Sports Science, plus the IBCP award including Grade 5 in English and Psychology.

The results, coupled with the IB results that students received in July, mean students heading to university have secured their first choice places, with other students heading into employment or securing apprenticeships in fields such plumbing and forensic healthcare.

Head teacher Matt Tate said: “What our Sixth Form students have achieved would be outstanding in any normal school year – the fact they have been so successful in the face of coronavirus mark them and their results as something truly special.

“The whole school is extremely proud of them, and I am sure that their tenacity and brilliance to achieve so well in such difficult circumstances will ensure their continued success in the exciting places and opportunities they have secured for themselves.”

Royal Harbour Academy Ramsgate

IB results received in July and now confirmed

The Royal Harbour Academy is celebrating an excellent set of Sixth Form results for its students. 82% of students who studied the prestigious International Baccalaureate Career-Related Programme passed the qualification. The Sixth Form has seen further success with BTEC level 3. Over 50% of their students have achieved an extended diploma qualification within their BTEC course and 37% of the students have achieved a distinction grade or better.

There were some excellent individual performances:

Imogen Ferguson passed the full IBCP, gaining a 6 in English Literature, a 5 in History, a B grade in Reflective Project and Pass in Japanese, Service Learning and Personal & Professional Studies. Imogen has also completed a BTEC Level 3 extended diploma in Public Services and achieved a D*D*D*. During her time in Sixth Form, Imogen has been an outstanding member of The Royal Harbour Academy School. She has worked exceptionally hard within her studies and has been a true ambassador of the school. Imogen has been a head prefect throughout Sixth Form and excelled in every area of responsibility, from leading regular enrichment and lessons to younger year groups to organising and leading charity events. Imogen is going on to study International and Legal Studies with a year abroad at the University of Kent.

Robyn Marsh passed the full IBCP, gaining a 5 in both, Social and Cultural Anthropology and Maths Studies, a C in her Reflective Project and Pass in Japanese, Service Learning and Personal & Professional Studies. Robyn has also completed a BTEC Level 3 extended diploma in Health and Social Care and achieved a DDM. During her time at the Sixth Form, Robyn has shown a sustained drive to achieve her best in all her courses. Robyn has been an outstanding student and has successfully completed work experience placements in health care and was part of a team of students that mentored younger year students. Robyn is going on to study Children’s Nursing at Canterbury Christ Church University.

Head teacher, Simon Pullen, said: “I am pleased with all the results and the success with the International Baccalaureate Career-related Programme. Not only did we have a very good pass rate but we saw an increase of higher grades in History, Maths Studies and Social and Cultural Anthropology. This is our first cohort to go through since reintroducing English Literature to our curriculum and the cohort gained an impressive average grade of 4.7. I would like to say well done to all the students and a thank you to all the staff for their hard work.”

Ollie Donohoe, Head of Sixth Form, added: “I am pleased with the results and am very proud of all the students who have worked so hard over the past two years. Along with the good grades, all those students who have applied to university have won a place. Whether the students are going to University, starting an apprenticeship or going straight into employment, they are equipped with the qualifications and skills to be highly successful post 18.

“On behalf of everyone at The Royal Harbour Academy, we would like to thank the students for the huge impact they have made to our school and wish them well with their next steps.”