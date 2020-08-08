Thanet council warns four isle beaches nearing capacity and fifth becoming extremely busy

Margate Main Sands (taken 7/8/20) is busy for a second day Photo Frank Leppard

Thanet council is warning visitors that four Thanet beaches are nearing capacity – and a fifth beach is extremely busy.

Margate Main Sands, Botany Bay, Joss Bay and Viking Bay are bursting at the seams with beach-goers and Ramsgate Main Sands is also becoming packed.

Photo Mark Stanford

Thanet council warns that the high tide -due at Ramsgate by 3.20pm – will make social distancing extremely difficult and is appealing for people to consider alternative beaches and bays.

Kent Police has warned that officers will order people off  Thanet beaches for 48 hours if they cause anti-social behaviour.

Groups were dispersed from Margate Main Sands yesterday (August 7) by police during an extraordinary busy day.

Security staff are on duty across several beaches and bays to tackle anti-social behaviour and parking wardens are on duty throughout the day and into the evening to tackle illegal parking, especially at known hotspots

