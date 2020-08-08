Dalby Square residents form new community group

A new residents’ group has been set up focusing on Dalby Square and the surrounding area.

Dalby Square Area Residents Association (DSARA) will concentrate on street cleanliness, fly tipping and ASB while continuing to promote community cohesion in their multicultural neighbourhood.

Co-founded by community-focused resident Clare Stephens she says even though there are problems to tackle the area has improved a long way in recent years.

She said: “We have managed to reduce littering and dog fouling by working with Thanet council. The new committee will look to continue this work and to hopefully help raise funds to maintain the garden area, install CCTV on the Square to ensure the PSPO is enforced. We also would like improved signage and road markings.”

The area will include Arthur Road and part of Ethelbert Crescent as the group maintain the alleyway between the Square which has improved considerably with anti-dog fouling posters and

The aims include regular litter picks and monitoring bin areas with future plans for children’s events.

Clare moved to the area seven years ago with husband Paul and both are regular volunteers. They say regular meetings with Thanet council’s street cleanliness team has vastly improved fly tipping in the area.