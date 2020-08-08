Southern Water issues plea after demand soars during heatwave

As the scorching hot weather continues a number of tourists are continuing to flock to Thanet’s beaches to relax by the sea.

At home residents are also making the most of the sunshine filling paddling pools and watering gardens as the isle recorded a high of 30 degrees yesterday.

Now, Southern Water has issued an appeal for people to only use water for essentials as demand continues to soar.

A spokesman said: “We’re seeing an unprecedented demand on water supplies from homes in Kent, including Thanet, Ramsgate, the Isle of Sheppey, Gillingham , Chatham and Gravesend.

“This is due to the lockdown with more people being at home and the country experiencing some of the hottest days of the year.We appreciate that with the hot weather and sunshine people want to enjoy their gardens, paddling pools, hot tubs, water fights, water their gardens, lawns and even wash their cars.

“However these non-essential activities can risk drawing water away from crucial requirements like hand washing, cleaning, cooking, washing and medical requirements. Thank you to everyone who is being considerate with the water they are using.

For water-saving tips and advice visit: https://www.southernwater.co.uk/help-advice/how-to-save-water