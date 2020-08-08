Margate Pride: Arts trail, DJ sets and performances

Margate Pride is one of the most anticipated and beloved events of the summer and this year celebrates its fifth year anniversary.

Firmly rooted in the town with a DIY ethos the town pulls together to champion LGBTQ+ rights and celebrate the community.

Last year saw scores of people march in an inclusive event that also hosted DJs, club nights and a certain Spice Girl with drag troupe Sink the Pink performing at Dreamland.

Larger events including All Saints have had to be postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions but a scaled down version will exude but no less passion, pazzazz and fabulousness.

Amy Redmond who co-founded Sink the Pink and is a director of Pride says they want to encourage people to place rainbow flags in their windows and shout loud and proud.

She said: “For the art trail we encourage everyone to keep their rainbows up and decorate their windows for Pride, get the xmas decos out and show the town you are proud!”

EVENTS

Saturday, Aug 8

Live Stream of queer DJs and performers all day

Explore the art trail presented in over 40 business windows. Including: Eucalyptus; GB Pizza; Madam Popoff; Margate Arts Club; Fuud London; Margate Bookshop; Artsedex; Well Projects, ClaySpace, Cliffs, Roost and many more.

We have over 30 artists participating so far including:

Kavel Rafferty

Elissa Cray

Alex Noble

Pink Suits

Megan Metcalf

Jacob Love

CAMP

all locations on the map here:

https://margatepride.org.uk/margate-pride-2020-map/

Cliftonville Bandstand Takeover

Saturday – 11am-5pm

100 people max in the space, sign up in advance.

11am Family story time Helen Sorren reads Julian is a Mermaid, The Great Big Book of Families and Pride 123

11.30am Family dance class. Lizzie Prince rainbow boogie

12.30pm Drag Kween story time with Dame Jame

1pm Make a pride banner with Mini Fashion Rebels

2pm Drag queen life drawing picnic with Jacqui Potato (BYO picnic and art supplies)

3pm Speeches – Sue Sanders, Shahmir Sanni, Naomie Evans and Daze Aghaji

3.30pm Lunatraktors perform

4pm DJ Hannah Holland with Janet District Councils skate jam

5pm Billy Blonde performs from the Tom Thumb Theatre (Eastern Esplanade) balcony

On Line

Margate Radio takeover – curated by Hannah Holland.

DJ sets from Margate’s finest + a special queer film soundtrack selection from Amy Grimehouse.

Nell Andrews talks to founding members of the Gay Liberation Front; Anna Hart interviews local queer business owners, curator and artist Alex Noble will be discussing art action for the weekend, literary content from Margate Queer Writers, Fiona Thompson, Be You Youth Services and Amy Zing talks to Kanndiss Riley, Roger from Thanet LGBT 50+, Victoria Carriage, Sue Sanders and Ronnie Arrowsmith about what Margate Pride means to them. Full weekends schedule at https://margateradio.co.uk/

HomePride Streaming Party

Live on zoom from your living room – 7pm-2am margatepride.org.uk

A bunch of your favourite local DJs, Dancers and Performers will star in a live stream tonight (Sat, Aug 8) The stream will be via Mixcloud.

Hosted by Ant C, live streaming from Margate Arts Club. Filming by Prickimage.

THE LINE UP

DJs (on the night)

Ilona

Hannah Holland B2B Josh Caffe

Synth System Sisters (Just Jonathan)

Clarendon Finishing School For Ladies

Janet District Council

CAMP

Jacqui Potato

PERFORMERS

Lunatraktors – I Was Young When I Left Home –

Billy Blond – Glow Up

Pink Suits – Wuthering Heights

Casey Sea & Shelly Grotto – Dancing On Our Own

The Diety – Dog Days Are Over

The Executive Xanadu Collective – Read My Lips

DANCERS

Pink Suits

Ted Rogers

The Executive Xanadu Collective

DJs (via Margate Radio Pride weekend takeover)

Ant C

DJ Blouse presents Dancehall Dice

Synth System Sisters (Fannar)

If you are attending, stewards will seat you safely within the space with your bubble. Hand sanitizer and masks will be available. The Eastern Esplanade gate will be the entrance and the sea facing gate the exit. The bandstand toilets will be open.

Sign up for free here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/margate-pride-cliftonville-b…

Sunday, Aug 9

Tom Thumb Theatre – Live Stream, 8pm on the YouTube channel

Pink Suits and Dame Jame

Pride special stream: acoustic set by ‘Pink Suits’ and storytelling by local Drag artist Dame Jame.