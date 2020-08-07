Invite to apply for The Margate School MA with French national network of art schools

A course at The Margate School, based in the old Woolworths building, aims to encourage a new generation of fine artists.

As well as the well-known connection with WM Turner, Margate has another claim to fame. Walter Sickert, an influential artist as a member of the Camden Town artists group in early 20th-century London, was a teacher at the Isle of Thanet’s art college in the 1930s.

A new Masters-level course, being launched this autumn, promises to follow in his footsteps, with strong teaching by experienced artists. The course also offers a flexible schedule, socially distanced studios, and a safe way to study in challenging times.

The Art, Society, Nature Fine Art course is a collaboration between The Margate School and one of the oldest art schools in France, the École Supérieure d’Art et Design Le Havre-Rouen. Students will have access to the French national network of art schools, with their workshops and state of the art facilities. Students will have free accommodation in Havre and Rouen, and be given French language lessons.

Between 2018-2019, the UK’s arts and culture industry grew by £390million. It contributes £10.8billion a year to the UK’s economy, and there are over 340,000 jobs in the sector. The Margate School aims to support that growth, so alongside the new Masters course will be technical courses and a professional development programme for people working in the arts.

To find out more about the Art, Society, Nature Fine Art MA visit themargateschool.com/fine-art-masters