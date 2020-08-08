Police will order people off Thanet beaches for 48 hours if they cause anti-social behaviour.

Groups were dispersed from Margate Main Sands yesterday (August 7) by Kent Police during an extraordinary busy day.

The heatwave attracted thousands of visitors to the isle leading to Thanet council issuing pleas for people to try beaches other than Margate, Viking Bay, Joss Bay and Botany Bay.

Council communications are also reminding people about social distancing with social media messages saying: “Things are not back to normal yet…please remember to take responsibility for social distancing if you are visiting our beaches over the next few days. Avoid crowds to protect yourself and your family.”

A new coastal supervisor is working with bay inspectors and beach concessionaires, street and toilet cleansing teams, as well as Enforcement and CCTV officers.

Security staff are on duty across several beaches and bays to tackle anti-social behaviour and parking wardens are on duty throughout the day and into the evening to tackle illegal parking, especially at known hotspots.

The council is using static and electronic signage to direct visitors to the beaches where sufficient parking is available and extra litter bins are in place along the coastline.

Yesterday four portaloos, including an accesible one, were installed at Botany Bay to address some of the issues of public defecation on the beach.