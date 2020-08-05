Ramsgate hair salon scoops top award in first year of business

A Ramsgate hair salon that was established in the town last year has scooped a top award.

Chloé Hair Design in Turner Street was established by Chloé Nolan who has been hairdressing in Thanet for 15 years alongside being a freelance advanced educator and participating in backstage work.

She specialises in colour corrections and advanced colour and cutting and leads a team of three other stylists.

On top of that the salon has its own academy offering advanced hairdressing courses and the team work with businesses for photo shoots.

Now Chloe Hair Design has been awarded Best Hair Styling Salon 2020 for East Kent at Lux Life Magazines Health, Beauty & Wellness Awards.

The salon is also a finalist for Colour World’s Colour Genius Awards in the ‘Peoples Choice’ category and has been nominated for Business Legacy’s Kent Health & Beauty awards.

Chloe said: “ I am enormously proud of our achievements in just our first year.

“We have not only built up a busy salon, we have used our space as a platform for other stylists in our region to access further educational development with the launch of Academy Chloé. We have also carried out several styled shoots in order to start building our portfolio.

“Before lockdown we made a video to try to put a smile on some of our clients faces performing a blow dry through the letterbox and accidentally ended up going viral! It was really nice to know it such uncertain times we’d made so many people laugh.

“Our salon mission was to create a friendly, comfortable atmosphere where guests can relax in the knowledge that they are in a safe, judgement free place whilst receiving nothing but the highest standard of service and products during their visits.

“We were so overwhelmed with the warm reception we received from the local businesses and residents of Ramsgate, making our journey all that more enjoyable.”

Talking about the Academy, Chloe added: “We have always really valued continuing our education as stylists and regularly participate in courses all over the country.

“Once realising the need for advanced hairdressing courses for qualified hair stylists in the area Academy Chloé was established. We’ve since hosted courses run by ourselves and facilitated courses from famous hairdressers from many countries, as well as becoming Revlon Professional’s South East hub.

“We have had many stylists from other salons in our area attend and so our local community of “stylists supporting stylists” was born.”

Chloé was the third place UK winner for global style masters competition in 2017 and became a Revlon Education Consultant the following year.

The salon is also looking for new stylists who would like to progress their careers.