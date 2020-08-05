Police investigating after ‘shots fired’ into door of house in St Peter’s

Police are investigating after a report that ‘shots’ were fired into the door of a St Peter’s property.

Kent Police received a report at 8am today (August 5) that a suspicious noise had been heard in Norman Road earlier that morning, around 00.30am, believed to be caused by a weapon.

Officers attended the scene where damage was found to the door of a property.

No-one was believed to be inside at the time and no injuries have been reported.

Officers are conducting enquiries to establish the circumstances.