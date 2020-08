Kent Fire and Rescue Service is responding to a large fire in a field of cut and standing corn off Elmwood Avenue at North Foreland.

Four fire engines and an all-terrain vehicle are on scene after being called out at 1.28pm.

Crews are working to put the fire out. There are no reported casualties and the cause has not yet been established.

UPDATE: The fire was brought under control and crews finished at the scene at 3.30pm.