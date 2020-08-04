Millmead Children’s Centre Summer event goes online

The Millmead Children’s Centre will host its first digital Summer event for 2020 via YouTube and Facebook this Friday (August 7).

Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, the centre is unable to host the annual event on the large green next to the building, However, they will still have lots to offer via the online event.

Kent Fire and Rescue, Kent Road Safety, Ariel from The Little Mermaid (from Far Far Away events), Wildwood Trust, The Party Pod, East Kent College, Elisa from Frozen (Princesses Hull) Turner Contemporary, Magician Marvin, DJ Cheeky Monkey Puppet Disco Takeover, a virtual horse ride, competitions and more surprises are promised. Viewers will also see a few famous faces too. The event starts at 11am.

Information can be found at the Millmead Children’s Centre Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/millmeadchildrenscentre and the Digital Summer Event page https://www.facebook.com/events/593874128206909