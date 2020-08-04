Fish and chips, ice cream and Lockdown hoodies for Laleham Gap School Year 11 leavers

The last week of term at Laleham Gap School (LGS) has been celebrating success, especially for those Year 11s leaving to go into the world of training, further education or employment

This year organising a Leavers event has been a testing challenge and at one point it seemed as if Year 11 would leave without a send off.

But the tenacity of LGS’s staff paid off and in the very last week the school pulled off an amazing celebration.

“With most Year 11s having been absent from school for weeks it was really special for them all to be invited in and be able to meet and talk with all their friends and staff, albeit with social distancing in place” said Mr Parkin, the school’s 14+ lead.

With the sun shining and chairs set up outdoors on the playing field pupils heard Mr Parkin and their teachers congratulate them on an amazing year. They listened to a specially written story that skilfully included every pupil’s name in it, which is an LGS tradition.

A fish and chip van and ice cream van were booked for the event so leavers and staff had a great time whilst catching up.

As “Lockdown Leavers” each pupil was given a free “Lockdown Leaver 2020” hoodie as a memento of what has proved to be a most unique year and year group.

Social distancing even enhanced the Guard of Honour. As children left they got a very individual send off as their name was called and several metres gap between them. Happy emotions were on display everywhere.

Headteacher Mr Milton said: “If there had been no Covid 19 we would have been having a very special celebration for this amazing set of school leavers.

“But in these circumstances, with what they have been through, even being deprived of sitting their exams, this group wholly deserved this special day. As a school we at LGS believe our job is to get our students to Learn, Grow and Succeed. My staff and these pupils have really epitomised this and I am really proud of every one of them.”