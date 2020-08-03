Cliftonville man charged with murder following death of 47-year-old in Dane Road property

Detectives investigating the death of a man in Margate have charged a person with murder.

Kent Police was called to a property in Dane Road, Margate at 7.10pm on Tuesday, July 28, where a 47-year-old man was pronounced deceased by the South East Coast Ambulance Service.

Following a post mortem examination on Friday, July 31, detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate began a murder investigation. A man was then arrested on suspicion of murder.

On Sunday (August 2), the Crown Prosecution Service authorised a charge of murder against 34-year-old Jonathan Cottrell from Athelstan Road, Cliftonville.

He appeared before Medway Magistrates today (August 3) where he was remanded in custody to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Wednesday, August 5.