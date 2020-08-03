Police thwart planned rave at Botany Bay

A planned ‘rave’ at Botany Bay was thwarted from taking place on Saturday (August 2) by Thanet police officers.

Acting on intelligence and concerns from residents, officers attended Botany Bay in the early evening where they found evidence to suggest an event was due to take place. They found a male setting up music equipment and he was advised to leave the area.

Officers continued to patrol the area throughout the night, and although there were people on the beach, there was nothing to suggest an unlicensed music event was taking place.

District Commander for Thanet, Chief Inspector Ed Ruffle said: “Thanks to local residents reporting their concerns we were able to act and prevent the event from happening.

“Those intent on holding unlicensed music events are potentially committing criminal offences and risk arrest and their equipment being seized.

“The events are not only disruptive to local communities but could also impact the police’s ability to respond to other emergency incidents putting others at risk.

“Not only that but the risk of passing on Covid-19 is still a real concern and I would ask people not to organise or attend gatherings of this nature.”

Members of the public are encouraged to look out for any suspicious activity that may indicate the presence of an unlicensed music event and report it to Kent Police by calling 101 or visiting www.kent.police.uk/report