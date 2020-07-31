Thanet council is urging people to avoid three Broadstairs beaches as they near visitor ‘capacity’

Thanet council is urging people to avoid beaches in Broadstairs as they are ‘nearing capacity.’

Visitors have flocked to the isle to make the most of today’s heatwave but social media posts from Thanet council, and electronic signage in operation on motorway, is urging people to consider other beaches or even come back on a quieter day.

Council messages say: “Please avoid our most popular beaches Joss Bay Botany Bay and Viking Bay during the heatwave today as it’s now extremely busy. We have 19 miles of coastline, so consider all the places you could visit or come back at a quieter time.”

Extra police officers are on duty and a new coastal supervisor is also in place. Security staff are on duty across several beaches and bays to tackle anti-social behaviour and parking wardens are on duty throughout the day and into the evening to tackle illegal parking, especially at known hotspots

Extra litter bins have been put in place along the coastline and dedicated beach cleansing crews on duty daily from 6am-10am and 4pm-8pm, litter picking and emptying bins. Beach tractor/surf rake out in the mornings on main beaches for large scale clearing.

The council has also launched a new coastal booklet to educate beach businesses, bay inspectors and its partner agencies on current byelaws in place across Thanet’s 19 mile coastline.

New signs have been introduced at entrances to beaches to remind the public and visitors of their responsibilities. Byelaws are local laws which have been put in place to keep residents, visitors and the coastline safe.

A full list of byelaws can be found on the council’s website

The publication of the new booklet coincides with recent action taken by the council to prevent jet skis launching at unauthorised sites on the coastline last weekend. A coordinated effort from council CCTV operatives, a Duty Beach Supervisor and Civil Enforcement Officers ensured three vehicles who attempted to launch jet skis from the slope opposite Turner Contemporary, in Margate were prevented access to the water.