Socially distanced 60th wedding anniversary celebration at Maurice House in Broadstairs

RAF veteran Phillip Palmer, 86, has been able to see his wife Norma for a special visit to celebrate the couple’s 60th wedding anniversary. The visit was made possible by staff at Maurice House, The Royal British Legion care home where Phillip lives.

He is currently shielding due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Maurice House, in Broadstairs, provides nursing, personal care and short-term respite care for the Armed Forces community and their families.

Norma said, “It meant the world to me that we got to spend our 60th anniversary together. It has been difficult not being able to see him in person, but the nurses and staff here at Maurice House did everything they could to make my visit possible.”

Phillip said, “It was lovely seeing my wife. I love her so much.”

Tracy Tremble, Care Home Manager at Maurice House said, “We are so pleased that Phillip was able to see his wife on this special anniversary. During the Covid-19 pandemic the safety and well-being of our residents and staff is our highest priority, and it is so important for morale that we can facilitate visits like this. Now more than ever it is crucial that those who have served and sacrificed for us are looked after.”

The Legion currently operates a portfolio of six care homes, providing 450 residents with high quality residential, nursing and specialist dementia care.