Ramsgate RNLI attends grounded yacht with seven people onboard

Ramsgate RNLI all weather boat was launched twice to the same boat yesterday (July 30).

The initial launch was at 12.30pm when HM Coastguard requested the crew to go to the aid of a grounded yacht with five men and two women onboard. The vessel had become stuck on a falling tide in the area of the B2 Buoy.

The sea conditions were calm with a gentle force 3 north east breeze so after four attempts to tow the yacht off, the decision was taken to take five of the people back to Ramsgate. Two people were left to stay with the yacht, which was on its side, and wait for the tide to rise.

The Inshore and her volunteer crew returned at 5.15pm when the tide was high and were able to attach a line and pull the yacht into deeper water. They then escorted the yacht back into Ramsgate Harbour.

Coxswain Ian Cannon said that it was easy miscalculation to make if you were not familiar with the waters. He recommended always setting out to sea fully prepared, checking the boat thoroughly and making sure you always carry a means of communication.