Eid festival celebration to take place at Margate FC

A celebration of the Muslim festival of Eid will take place at the Margate football ground on Friday, July 31 at 9am.

Ramsgate mayor Cllr Raushan Ara arranged the event and is requesting, if appropriate, that everyone brings their own face mask, prayer mat, and, If required, a folding chair.

On behalf of the Margate mosque, and the Muslim community of Thanet, Cllr Ara has thanked Thanet District Council officers, particularly Cllr.Steve Albon, for overseeing the event.

Cllr Ara said: “I would like to thank Margate FC for hosting this special festival. We would like to extend a warm invitation to the various religious organisations, church leaders, synagogue members, and the manager from the Salvation Army, to come and join with us.

“We would like to request that, when the prayers are finished, people leave the ground without congregating, either inside or outside the premises.”