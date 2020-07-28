Tour of Ramsgate Fire Station included in online open day event

Following the success of Kent Fire and Rescue Service’s (KFRS) first Online Open Day in May, the service will be hosting a second virtual event on Thursday, August 6.

The service is calling on Kent residents at home to tune in to the event which will go live at 11am on the Kent Fire and Rescue Service Facebook channel. The videos will be posted throughout the day until 2pm, each one with a different theme.

Those who attended the annual open days in 2019, will have enjoyed hearing from KFRS staff, watching firefighter displays, the Byrnes show and taking part in the new activity trail. The good news is, all of this will still play a part in the next online open day, meaning everyone can still experience almost everything a normal open day offers – but without even having to leave the house!

The next Online Open Day will include a number of safety messages within the videos, each one with a different theme. There will even be the chance to virtually explore Ramsgate fire station and see specialist equipment, such as the Animal Rescue Unit. Some videos will be hosted by firefighters, while others will be presented by members of the education team and the Byrnes Family.

There will be an online activity trail with open day videos and safety questions, that families and little ones can have fun filling out at home. Once completed, families will be able to enter a competition to win a visit to their local Kent fire station once public entrance can safely resume.