Man jailed for attack on four police officers in Margate

A man who assaulted four police officers in Margate has been jailed.

Paul Ioannou attacked officers who were called to a disturbance in Vicarage Place in the early hours of Sunday, May 31.

The 36-year-old threw a knuckleduster at the first officer who arrived at the scene, before attempting to kick her. He then struggled with a second officer, pushing him to the ground and holding him down, leaving the officer struggling for breath.

When two more officers arrived at the scene, Ioannou knocked one to the ground and bit him. He then punched another officer in her stomach and made threats to kill one of the officers.

Ioannou, of Vicarage Place, was arrested and charged. He admitted two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and one count of making threats to kill.

He was brought before Maidstone Crown Court on Wednesday, July 22 and jailed for one year.

Chief Inspector Ed Ruffle, Thanet District Commander, said: “Ioannou was extremely violent towards our officers and the injuries they suffered could have been a lot worse.

“All officers at Kent Police are required to attend unpredictable, challenging and volatile situations, but this doesn’t mean they should accept being abused or assaulted.

“Attacks on our officers are simply unacceptable and those found responsible can expect to be charged with an offence that can carry a serious penalty.”