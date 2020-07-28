‘Boy racer’ destroys pensioners’ fence and then flees the scene

A retired couple in Palm Bay say they are facing a £300 repair bill after a “boy racer” smashed through their garden fence and then drove off.

The white Micra crashed into the garden on the corner of Eastchurch and Headcorn Gardens at 11.45pm yesterday (July 27) but then left the scene.

The property belongs to grandparents-of-four Anne and Thomas McCartney. Anne, 68, said: “A boy racer demolished half our fence and was practically parked in the garden.

“It is going to cost around £300 and insurance won’t cover it all.

“I wish they had just knocked on the door, said sorry and offered to pay but instead they just drove off.”

Husband Thomas added: “Drivers are always speeding along here, even the buses. I’m in a wheelchair so it is not helpful.”

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police received a report that a car had collided with a garden wall in Headcorn Gardens, Margate, at 11.26pm on Monday, July 27.

“It was reported the car failed to stop at the scene and officers are conducting initial enquiries to establish the circumstances.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 27-1700.