A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a crash in Margate today (July 28).

Kent Police was called at 3.40pm to a report that a car and a motorbike had collided at the junction of Laleham Road and Millmead Road.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and the motorcyclist was taken to hospital for treatment.

The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The road was closed while the incident was dealt with but has since reopened.