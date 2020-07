Can you help return Charlie the African grey parrot to this owner?

Charlie, who is roughly 10 years old, escaped through an open window at Bradgate caravan park, Margate, on July 24 while owner Brian Smith -known as Smudge – was cleaning the cage.

Retired plasterer Smudge,78, had a stroke 3 years ago and suffers from Aphasia and his pets are of great comfort to him.

If you have seen Charlie please contact Charlie’s son Ricky at rickyyid@icloud.com