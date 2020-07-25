Local produce on offer at socially distanced Cliftonville Farmers’ Market

A socially distanced Cliftonville Farmers’ Market will be held tomorrow (July 26).

The market takes place at the Oval Lawns, Eastern Esplanade, from 10am -1pm

Producers will be selling wild game, seasonal veg, asparagus, Hungarian biscuits, pies, preserves, chutneys, eggs, duck eggs, local honey, meat, Kentish cheeses, locally brewed beer, dog treats, artisan bread, croissants, cakes, Jamaican curries, vegetarian slices, continental pastries, strawberries, cherries, raspberries, plums, apples, fruit crumbles, fruit juices, coffee, marshmallows, plants, eco friendly goods.

A new producer will be joining the stalls, selling vegan cheese, tarts and more.

All Government guidelines will be in place regarding social distancing and hand sanitisers will also be in use.

Nearly all the producers accept contactless cards. Orders with many of the stallholders for collection at the market.

For details go to twitter @Cliftonvillefm